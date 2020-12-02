Siouxland nonprofits encourage community donations as pandemic causes need

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a weekend that many Americans spent shopping and searching for the best deals, Tuesday is a reminder to give back if you can.

The Tuesday after Thanksgiving is a day set aside to encourage people to give back. Due to COVID-19, many non-profit organizations were unable to hold in-person fundraisers for this year’s Giving Tuesday. That’s why community donations are especially important.

One organizer said donations are at an all-tome low while the number of people are at an all-time high.

“It’s different, the needs are changing, you know, when people don’t have a job and they’re trying to make the money they do have to stretch, maybe their hours have been reduced, we’re really important to them in helping them create a budget and access other resources in the community,” said Jonette Spurlock, of Center for Siouxland.

Money isn’t the only thing needed. Most non-profits are looking for people who can donate some of their time.

“Also, on Giving Tuesday, I think it’s important that people realize that it’s not only the gifts and money that are important, but also time and treasure and resources,”

In other words, the community can help by volunteering or using personal talents.

“In the beginning of the pandemic, we had people that were sewing face masks for us, when there was a shortage of those and that was certainly helpful,”

Accoring to USA Today, 20.6 million Americans have lost their jobs due to the pandemic, the worst numbers since the Great Depression.

“Of course, this year, more than ever, we have seen such a need, you know, there’s still an opportunity to give till the end of the year,”

And throughout 2021, which is projected to be the busiest time of year for non-profits.