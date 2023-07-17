LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A local organization that raises funds for local children’s hospitals, schools, veterans’ homes, severely wounded service members, and scholarships now received a large grant over the weekend to help their cause.

For the third year in a row, Northwest Iowa Legion Riders, based in Le Mars, is the recipient of a TCC Gives grant.

On Sunday, the riders received a $10,000 grant for the non-profit division of the local Verizon store.

Northwest Iowa Legion Riders Director Doug Harms said that there’s still more work to be done helping area veterans.

“We have so many veterans out there that are not getting the help that they might need and it makes us Legion Regions, our Legion Post 241, our community come together to try and help more veterans. It takes all of us to help our veterans. We would not be here without them,” Harms said.

In past years, the Riders have received two of these grants, one for $2,000 and another for $10,000.

On Saturday, the Legion Riders will be hosting their annual Hot Dog Social from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Le Mars.