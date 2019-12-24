Nominations open for Mercy’s Women’s Night Out Makeover

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – MercyOne Siouxland is preparing to host its 19th Annual Women’s Night Out event and with that comes the chance for one lucky lady to win a free makeover. The 2020 Beautiful Inside and Out Makeover is now accepting nominations through January 15.

One deserving person will be chosen to receive a new outfit, makeover, workout classes, health screenings, and much more. The public can nominate a deserving friend, family member, or it can be a self-nomination.

Women’s Night Out is the largest, annual event for women in the Siouxland region. It will be held on Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Sioux City Convention Center.

The night kicks off at 4 p.m. with shopping, health screenings, wine, and hors-d’oeuvres. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m. followed by door prize announcements. Comedian Sally Edwards will be headling the entertainment this year.

Tickets for the night are $50. Proceeds from the event will benefit Mercy’s Child Advocacy Center.

To nominate a deserving person in your life or for more information, call 712-279-2223 or click here.