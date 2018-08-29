Nominations open for Iowa Women of Achievement Awards
The awards honor women after their death who were change-agents
DES MOINES, Iowa - An Iowa organization that educates and empowers women is looking to honor women who left a lasting legacy in Siouxland.
Iowa Women Lead Change - who puts on an annual conference in Sioux City - has opened nominations for its 2019 Iowa Women of Achievement Awards.
They honor women after their death who were change-agents and impacted their communities and society.
If you have someone in mind, find application information at this link.
