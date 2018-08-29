Nominations open for Iowa Women of Achievement Awards Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

DES MOINES, Iowa - An Iowa organization that educates and empowers women is looking to honor women who left a lasting legacy in Siouxland.

Iowa Women Lead Change - who puts on an annual conference in Sioux City - has opened nominations for its 2019 Iowa Women of Achievement Awards.

They honor women after their death who were change-agents and impacted their communities and society.

If you have someone in mind, find application information at this link.

