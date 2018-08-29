Local News

Nominations open for Iowa Women of Achievement Awards

The awards honor women after their death who were change-agents

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 05:49 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 06:38 PM CDT

Nominations open for Iowa Women of Achievement Awards

DES MOINES, Iowa - An Iowa organization that educates and empowers women is looking to honor women who left a lasting legacy in Siouxland.

Iowa Women Lead Change - who puts on an annual conference in Sioux City - has opened nominations for its 2019 Iowa Women of Achievement Awards.

They honor women after their death who were change-agents and impacted their communities and society.

If you have someone in mind, find application information at this link.
 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected