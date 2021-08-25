Nominations for Sioux City City Council seats due Thursday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City City Clerk’s Office could be a busy place Thursday.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers is 5 p.m. Thursday.

Three of four council seats are up for election in November. So far, only Dan Moore has submitted the required nomination signatures. Moore is seeking a 3rd term.

Seats currently held by Alex Waters and Pete Groetken are also up for election. Groetken has previously stated he is not seeking reelection. Waters has not made an announcement.

Should seven or more people file papers by the Thursday deadline, a primary will be staged in October.

Monday was the first day candidates for Sioux City School Board could file papers. Three of seven seats on the board have come open.