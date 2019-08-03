Nolan’s Project serves up hot dogs for kid’s sake

NEAR HORNICK, Iowa (KCAU)-

Folks participating in this year’s Highway 141 Rummage sale found a unique way of getting a bite to eat.



Each year Nolan Adams raises money to buy Christmas gifts for kids in the hospital. On Friday he set up a roadside hot dog stand on the rummage route near Hornick. The money he collected will go toward this year’s collection of gifts.

Nolan has been doing this for a few years and he says the real payoff is being able to help another child.

“It’s like the greatest feeling because sometimes I get to see some kids and it’s like the greatest feeling just seeing them with a smile on their faces and receiving a gift,” says Nolan.



Nolan lives in Watertown, SD but his grandparents are from near Hornick. Nolan donates gifts each year at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.



He tells us he hopes to be handing out gifts for the rest of his life.

