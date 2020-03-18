Gov. Noem to give update on COVID-19 in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem is in Rapid City Wednesday to address further concerns and findings about COVID-19 in South Dakota.

On Wednesday, the South Dakota Department of Health Laboratory announced the state of South Dakota can no longer test people for COVID-19.

Noem recently said that South Dakota is a in good place and to prepare, not panic. Her last stop was Tuesday in Sioux Falls to answer questions and provide some guidance about the latest cases in Minnehaha County.

There will be a press conference KELOLAND News will livestream at noon, 11 a.m. MT.