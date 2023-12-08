SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Dakota Events Complex, the cities of Brandon, Canton and Mobridge are among those that received federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money for water or wastewater projects, according to information released by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR).

It’s money that Gov. Kristi Noem has said she’s been reluctant to take. She said this again during her Dec. 5 fiscal year 2025 budget address.

“As you all know, we didn’t ask for these dollars. The federal government sent them to us. Then they told us that if we sent them back, they’d just be (re-appropriated) to other states,” Noem said in her address.

Regardless of the reluctance, the state has been receiving and spending millions of ARPA dollars over the past few years.

The state has about $105 million to spend in fiscal year 2025, Noem said on Dec. 5.

Water and wastewater projects in South Dakota would receive $25 million of that $105 million under Noem’s proposed FY25 budget.

Noem did not specify where that $25 million would go.

A look at past projects that have received ARPA money provides some idea of how the $25 million would be used.

Projects that receive ARPA typically get state money and often, get money in programs with a combination of state and federal money. Local cities also contribute money toward most infrastructure projects in their cities. It’s similar to how infrastructure projects are funded in several other states.

The city of DeSmet received $2.7 million in an ARPA grant to replace water mains, service lines, fire hydrants and valves, the DANR said in 2022. The ARPA money would be combined with $2.2 million from a drinking water state revolving loan fund.

Huron received a $720,000 ARPA grant to upgrade a storm sewer system because of the Dakota Events Complex project at the state fairgrounds.

Mobridge received $3.5 million in an ARPA grant for a Missouri River intake system, to replace water lines and a water tower-related project. The DANR said the city also received $7.1 million from the drinking water state revolving loan fund.

On June 23, 2022, the DANR announced $243.7 million in environmental projects including many that would use ARPA money. This includes $1.3 million for a sanitary sewer project in Brandon and $910,000 in Chamberlain to install sewer and storm sewer in a new development.

In September of 2022, the DANR said the city of Canton received $318,311 in am ARPA grant to replace the sewer main on 11th Street between Pleasant Street and the main lift station.

Those are examples of projects that used ARPA money. But federal money has flowed to infrastructure for many years before COVID-19.

The state’s drinking water state revolving fund loan program is partially funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The state also funds the program.

The DANR is a merger between the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources that was effective in April 2021.

The actual FY2017 budget for the former Department of Agriculture included $6,449,673 in federal funds. The actual FY2017 budget for the former Department of Environment and Natural Resources included $7,590,696 in federal money.

The state of South Dakota received $375 million in direct federal funding for highway infrastructure in 2019-2020, according to the state’s Department of Transportation 2019-2020 annual report.

The National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA) estimated in 2021 the state had $730 million in wastewater needs and $166 million in water needs. The state had received $18 million in federal money for such projects in 2021.

More responsible than other states: What did the governor mean?

Noem also said in her budget address that “South Dakota has been more responsible than other states in how we utilize these (ARPA) dollars. We worked together to make historic investments in water and wastewater projects.”

Noem did not specify which states irresponsibly used ARPA money or identify irresponsible spending.

In response to questions from KELOLAND News, Ian Fury of the governor’s office said in an email that “The Governor’s statement speaks for itself.”

In its review released on Jan. 18, 2023, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. said “Many states are using these funds constructively…”

Several analyses show that spending ARPA money on water and wastewater projects is common.

The National League of Cities (NLC) identified such uses as part of the ARPA structure.

Thirty-six states, D.C., and all territories have devoted federal fiscal recovery funds under ARPA to fund infrastructure projects, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. That is 9% of the total spending, the center said.

A study by the Economic Policy Institute (EPI) showed that “Revenue replacement accounts for $19.8 billion (62%) of the $32 billion cities and counties have spent, compared with 45% of spending at the state level. Almost one in eight local governments have only spent funds on revenue replacement so far.” The study was released on March 21. The EPI, said that local and state governments need to continue to “build upon ARPA’s successes of the past two years.”

A Brookings Institute analysis released in March said “So at this two-year anniversary, ARPA’s long-term impact on our local communities is still speculative. But it’s hard to believe such a large injection of federal funds—and cities’ and counties’ efforts to invest them innovatively—won’t result in altered community trajectories in many places, and ultimately, changed conditions and improvements in residents’ quality of life.”