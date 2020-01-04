Noem: $21.9 million approved for environmental projects

Local News

by: , KCAU Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Kristi Noem KCAU bg_1529504671868.png.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(AP/KCAU) – Gov. Kristi Noem says the state is giving $21.9 million in loans and grants to towns across the state for environmental projects.

The Board of Water and Natural Resources approved projects that will help fund recycling, landfill, and water management projects.

Most of the money will be in low-interest loans. The state gave $871,000 in grants to the towns of Mitchell, Rapid City, and Yankton.

Yankton was given a $60,000 grant to purchase equipment for its solid waste transfer station.

Elk Point, Viborg, Irene, and Sioux Falls were among the loan recipients.

Elk Point was awarded a $1,088.000 loan for water and wastewater treatment.

Viborg also received a loan for stormwater and sanitary sewer improvements.

Sioux Falls was awarded a $9,457,400 loan for stormwater drainage improvements.

Irene has been awarded a $330,000 loan amendment with a $248,000 in principal forgiveness, to improve their drinking water systems.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories