Noem: $21.9 million approved for environmental projects

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.(AP/KCAU) – Gov. Kristi Noem says the state is giving $21.9 million in loans and grants to towns across the state for environmental projects.

The Board of Water and Natural Resources approved projects that will help fund recycling, landfill, and water management projects.

Most of the money will be in low-interest loans. The state gave $871,000 in grants to the towns of Mitchell, Rapid City, and Yankton.

Yankton was given a $60,000 grant to purchase equipment for its solid waste transfer station.

Elk Point, Viborg, Irene, and Sioux Falls were among the loan recipients.

Elk Point was awarded a $1,088.000 loan for water and wastewater treatment.

Viborg also received a loan for stormwater and sanitary sewer improvements.

Sioux Falls was awarded a $9,457,400 loan for stormwater drainage improvements.

Irene has been awarded a $330,000 loan amendment with a $248,000 in principal forgiveness, to improve their drinking water systems.

