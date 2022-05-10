SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Students at Nodland Elementary were awarded for three weeks of patience when the baby chicks that the students have been waiting for finally hatched.

In addition to observing the chicks, a local author and former Siouxland teacher came to the school to read her book which is based on an experience she had in her classroom.

The author, Dee Ashley, said she hopes students learn some valuable life lessons throughout the experience.

“The duck was very persistent in what he was doing getting out of the egg and of course, kids have to be persistent in learning to tie their shoes and ride a bike and that kind of thing,” said Ashley.

After all the chicks hatch, they will be brought to a local farmer.