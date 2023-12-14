SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue is asking for people to open up their homes for rescued dogs.

The Sioux City nonprofit said that the issue is not that people won’t volunteer to foster, but that there are too many dogs that need help.

“We have more volunteers I think than we ever have,” Noah’s Hope co-founder Brenda Iwen said, “but it’s the community I feel is horribly saturated with dogs. Everybody has dogs. And there’s no place for the dogs to go anymore.”

Noah’s Hope will provide fosters everything needed to keep the dog safe and healthy, including food, treats, and medical attention. If you’re interested in fostering a Noah’s Hope dog, you can visit noahshopeanimalrescue.com/adopt/.