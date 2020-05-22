Noah’s Hope holding ‘Rona Run fundraiser

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – In Siouxland, many non profits have continued to feel strained to continue their work.

Local animal rescue Noah’s Hope had cancel one of their largest fundraisers recently and said they have seen a large decline in donations since the pandemic began. So, they’re going virtual and encouraging folks to help out local animals in need.

“We were talking about just being able to afford the our vet expenses just for basic expenses here locally. It’s close to $10,000 a month, and so we were trying to think outside of the box in a way that we can do the fundraiser,” volunteer Michele Lewon said.

Noah’s Hope hosted a virtual “‘Rona Run” to raise money for the many dogs in their care.

Participant are asked to share selfies on the Facebook event when finishing their run.

“Running hasn’t been cancelled, so it’s really great that we have the virtual option in order to still get your run in and support the local places and charities that we normally support,” runner Jean Gill said.

The virtual fundraiser is going on until May 25 with over 100 people participating so far.

If you want to participate, you can register here.