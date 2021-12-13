SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Running a nonprofit can be heavy lifting but one Siouxland gym is lending a helping hand.

Pull For Puppies is a family-friendly deadlift competition put on by Shawn Frankl’s Big Iron Gym to raise money for Noah’s Hope.

On Sunday, about 30 competitors from ages 5 to 60 took their turns lifting for the cause and with merch sales and silent auction they were able to raise $8,500 for the rescue.

Event Coordinator Caitlin Frankl said the event is all about the community.

“It’s very important for us that we support causes like this. We like to bring the community in, we like to get them involved in any way we can. That’s kind of our vibe here, inclusion and everybody helping everyone,” Frankl said.

If you missed out and think you would want to participate, not to worry they plan to hold the event annually.