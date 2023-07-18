SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center hosted Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue in teaching people about fostering or adopting pets on Monday.

The nonprofit had some dogs and cats outside the center for people to meet and learn about their stories.

The organization is dedicated to rescuing abandoned, homeless, and neglected animals, and finding them loving homes to live in. Officials say that it’s important to spread the word about what Noah’s Hope does for the community.

“It’s always nice to reach out to new people who might not know who you are, and the more people you know the more help the animals can get. You know, whether it be fostering or us helping them,” said Co-founder of Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue Brenda Iwen.

The nonprofit is always looking for volunteers and people to foster pets while pets find their forever homes.