SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue and their foster volunteers held an adoption event on Saturday in Sioux City.

Shoppers got a nice fluffy treat as fosters showed off pets that were available for adoption in front of PetSmart.

Noah’s Hope is a non-profit, shelter-less animal rescue where volunteers take care of animals in their homes.

Foster volunteers told KCAU that this helps the animals be more adoptable because they are less stressed.

“I come out to these adoption events and little kids interact with my dogs and I can kind of see if they’re good or they’re not so its just good to socialize a dog too so a lot of them, maybe not as social, but they get social as we do more adoption events,” said fostering volunteer Dawn Kopp.