SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –National Weather officials are predicting a wet winter for most of the upper Midwest, including Siouxland states.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the months of December through February are going to wetter than average.

However, because it’s not known where temperature will fall during this time period, experts can’t predict whether this means what form the precipitation will take.