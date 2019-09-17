‘No wake’ advisory in place on Missouri River from Sioux City to Rulo, Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – Authorities have issued a no-wake advisory along the Missouri River.

With the high waters and possible damage to levees and property, the Coast Guard and Army Corp of Engineers placed the advisory from Sioux City, Iowa (mile marker 750) to Rulo, Nebraska (mile marker 498).

All vessels on the river between the two points should operate at the slowest speed necessary.

The advisory is in effect until canceled by the Captain of the Port.

The Missouri River is forecast to crest at at Sioux City at 30.0 feet Wednesday between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday. At Rulo, it is expected to crest at 22.2 feet Sunday.