PILGER, Neb. (KCAU) — Officials in Stanton County investigated an incident involving a stolen vehicle.

According to a release, the Stanton County Sheriff’s office was notified of a one-vehicle rollover accident near 838 1/2 Road and Highway 15 South of Pilger around 5:30 a.m. on Monday.

The release indicated that, upon arrival, no one was located in or near a destroyed pickup. The damaged pickup had seemingly rolled several times off the highway, and officials found it had been recently stolen from Kansas.

Stanton County officials alleged the pickup had been northbound on Highway 15 at high speed when it left the highway and rolled several times.

The Sheriff’s office requested everyone in the area to be vigilant and report any suspicious person(s) or activity and remove vehicle keys along with securing their residences.

No suspects are known, according to Kansas authorities.