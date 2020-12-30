No-Show Design & Dine raises more than $81,000 for Crittenton Center

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Crittenton Center’s annual fundraiser Design & Dine raised more than $81,000 this year.

With the pandemic causing limitations on gatherings, the Crittenton Center changed up the fundraiser to adhere to the restrictions. The event transitioned to a No-Show Design & Dine non-event.

The changes allowed people to still donate while also keeping the community safe, officials said.

Organization officials said the community was incredibly generous and supportive of the event.

The Crittenton Center provides emergency shelter for children, childcare and preschool programs for infants and toddlers, family education and support services for parents, and life-skills training for teens.

