SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office is raising money by participating in No-Shave November.

According to a release from the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, The Sheriff’s Office is allowing employees who would like to participate in the project to raise money for the Sioux County Relay for Life.

“This is the first annual participation in this event and our office looks forward to going unshaven to allow us to raise money for a worthy cause in the Sioux County Community. This year, our staff has chosen to support an organization that is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer,” said Sioux County Sheriff Jamie Van Voorst, “If our month of participation can go toward a cause to make a difference by rallying together in the fight against cancer, then we have all worked in concert to do a small part in battling this big disease.”

The release specified that the beards must be neatly trimmed, but they can go unshaven.

The release indicated that the Sheriff’s team cares for the community and those who battle cancer.

Additional information about the relay can be found here or on the Relay for Life of Sioux County Facebook page.