HOMER, Neb. (KCAU) — The gas leak that canceled school for students in Homer on Thursday has been fixed.

According to the school district, the gas leak has been fixed and school will resume Friday.

——————–

PREVIOUS: There will be no school in Homer on Thursday due to a possible natural gas leak.

Homer Community School Superintendent Gregg Cruickshank told KCAU 9 that there will be no school due to a possible natural gas leak.

The school said on Facebook that junior high wrestling will still be meeting today and that wrestlers should meet in the parking lot at 2 p.m. Participants in the One-Act competition will still be participating today as well.

No students will be allowed to enter the building until an all-clear is given from the police department.

This is a developing story. KCAU 9 will continue to provide updates as we learn more.