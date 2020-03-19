No positive cases in Woodbury County, still important to take preventative measures

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – There are still no positive coronavirus cases in Woodbury County, but Siouxland District Health continues to express the importance of preventative measures.

Director Kevin Grieme said social distancing is an important part of slowing the spread of the virus down once cases are reported in Woodbury County.

Grieme called on students that are out of school to stay home, reminding them that if friends must gather, they need to stay in a group of 10 or less.

“Are there other places they can gather in groups of 10 or less? And part of it is, and also is, are there some points in time that they just need to maintain a presence at home, because that’s one of the places that’s best for isolation,” Grieme said.

Grieme is urging people to stay prepared, but not panic during this time, and stressed to stay informed and buy supplies from local stores.