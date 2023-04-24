VERMILLION, S. D. (KCAU) — An apartment building’s laundry room caught fire on Monday afternoon leading to several fire departments responding to the scene.

At 3:38 p.m. the Vermillion Fire Department was called to the Cherry Lane Apartments for reports of smoke in the laundry room. Tenants were evacuated from the building. The fire was out before 4 p.m. but firefighters stayed on the scene for two hours searching for and extinguishing hotspots.

No one was injured during the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Vermillion Fire Department was assisted by the Gayville and Elk Point fire departments as well as police departments from Vermillion and the University of South Dakota and the Vermilion Light and Power Department.