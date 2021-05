SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Officials responded to a fire at Centennial Manor Apartments on Sunday afternoon.

According to fire officials, crews noticed smoke coming from the fourth floor at Centennial Manor Apartments. Once inside, crews encountered a kitchen fire.

Sprinklers inside the building caused some water damage to the apartments, and some smoke damage remains as well.

The apartment was evacuated, and no injuries were reported in this fire.