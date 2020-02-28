UPDATE: No one injured in Bloomfield fire

BLOOMFIELD, Neb. (KCAU) – No one was injured after a massive fire near Bloomfield Thursday night.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said they were called around 5:15 p.m. Thursday for a fire at Michael Foods about two miles west of Bloomfield.

Bloomfield Fire & Rescue responded and asked for mutual aid from Creighton, Crofton, Lindy, Osmond, Plainview and Wausa.

To help protect the scene and direct traffic, multiple law enforcement agencies assisted, including Bloomfield Police Department, Knox County Sheriffs Office, Nebraska Fire Marshall Office, Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Nebraska State Patrol, and Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Post Holdings, the parent company of Michael Foods, said that all employees were safely evacuated and that no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still being determined.

Post Holdings also said that less than 5% of the layer population of Michael Foods’ internal and external layer network was impacted.

The company is still working to determine the cost of the damage.