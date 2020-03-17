No one injured from a dryer fire at Life Skills Training Center in Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) – No one was injured after a dryer fire happened in a Le Mars facility Monday.

The Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department said they responded to a dryer fire at Life Skills Training Center, 1510 Industrial Road.

When the fire department arrived, they said there was one staff person at the facility that was able to evacuate.

Le Mars Fire-Rescue told KCAU 9 that the staff worker noticed smoke and found the fire at the same time as the fire alarm went off in the building.

Officials said firefighters entered and found the smoke and flames coming from a commercial dryer in the center of the building.

Authorities said the flames almost reached the ceiling.

According to Le Mars Fire-Rescue, the fire was quickly put out and firefighters cleared smoke from the work area in the building.

Authorities said the fire damage was only to the dryer and materials inside of it.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental.

Officials said the most probable cause for the fire was spontaneous combustion of rags in the dryer that contained a grease product.

Life Skills Training Center was cleaned professionally by a company after the fire on Monday night.

The facility was given the OK to open and operate on Tuesday morning.

Authorities said the dryer was a total loss. The damage and cleaning estimates were at about $5,000.

The Le Mars Fire-Rescue was assisted by the Le Mars Ambulance and Le Mars Police Department.

Firefighters were on the scene for around 40 minutes.

