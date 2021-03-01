No one injured after USD dorm room fire

VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — Vermillion fire officials said no one was injured after students had to evacuate a residence hall due to a fire Monday.

According to the Vermillion Fire-EMS Department, fire crews responded to a fire alarm at Norton Residence Hall at 3:47 p.m. on the University of South Dakota campus. Crews found an active fire on the first floor of the residence hall. Students were evacuated from the dorm.

All floors of the residence hall were searched to make sure all students were evacuated. Officials said a small fire broke out in a single room. Sprinklers had slowed the spread of the fire until it was extinguished by fire personnel. Crews ventilated the first, second, and third floors, as well as the basement.

The resident of the single room will be placed in temporary housing. All other students were able to return to their rooms.

The cause of the fire has not been determined as crews continue to investigate. No injuries were reported.