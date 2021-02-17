No one injured after Carroll County explosion

BREDA, Iowa (KCAU) – Crews in Carroll County, Iowa, spent the night fighting a fire and explosion.

The fire started Tuesday night around 10 in a building near Al’s Corner at the intersection of Highway 71 and 120th Street, about five miles east of Breda, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities told KCAU 9 that the building housed two propane tanks, among other items, when one of the trucks exploded around 11:26 p.m.

Debris from the explosion hit a nearby house, causing some damage.

There were nine different fire departments on the scene and returned around 3 a.m.

The gas station is the home office of Sparky’s One Stop, which has 26 convenience stores in west-central Iowa.