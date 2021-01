A residence in the 800 block of Ingleside Ave in Sioux-City after reports of a fire Jan. 14, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – No one was hurt after smoke rolled into a Sioux City residence after a fire started just outside.

Sioux City Fire Rescue received a call of a fire at a residence in the 800 block of 17th Street Thursday at 11:19.

Robert Wilson with the SCFR told KCAU 9 that the fire started outside the house on the porch and that smoke rolled inside.

Wilson said the cause of the fire was by cigarettes in a smoking area.

No one was hurt.