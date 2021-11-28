No one harmed in Norfolk house fire

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – Norfolk authorities said no one was injured during a house fire on Saturday.

The Norfolk Fire Division responded to 914 South 3rd Street at 6:41 p.m. for a report of a house on fire. The home had heavy smoke and flames surrounding the outside of the home in the back.

Fire officials said it took 22 firefighters and 3 rigs to control the fire. They were on scene for more than an hour, and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Fire Division was helped by the Norfolk Police Division, Hadar Fire and Rescue, Black Hills Energy, NPPD, Red Cross, and SERVPRO.

No one was harmed during the incident, officials said, and they want to remind citizens to properly dispose of ashes any time they create a fire in a fire pit or fireplace.