No new COVID-19 cases reported in the SCCSD

SIOXU CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Community Schools District (SCCSD) reported no new cases of COVID-19 from their students and staff on Friday.

School officials said no students or staff that attended school for the week of January 18 through January 22 tested positive for the virus.

In addition, no classrooms were moved to emergency response Virtual Learning this week

The district returned from winter break in hybrid learning. All staff continue to work each day during hybrid learning, and therefore staff data is still reported daily.

Below is the data captured on January 15 from the school.

The District returned to On-Site Learning on January 18. The data below reflects daily attendance of students and staff. On Wednesday, January 20, there was no school for students due to the scheduled Teacher Workday.

The school district said for every positive case reported, contract tracing is done in conjunction with Siouxland District Health Department.

A health official from SDHD or school official will notify a close contact to explain they may have been exposed to COVID-19, provide information on symptoms, and encourage them to self-quarantine, if needed, to stop the spread of the virus.

SCCSD mentions only individuals that are identified as close contacts will be notified about the positive cases in the school district.