SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Residents don’t need to pay a fee to carry their concealed weapons in South Dakota.
Governor Kristi Noem signed SB 212 into law on Tuesday. The law repeals all concealed carry fees for the state’s residents.
The bill was one of 14 bills Noem referred to as tax reforms and “Open for Business” policy laws. The new laws range from allowing an unlicensed business to store alcoholic beverages and a provision allowing for the direct sale of certain-home-produced or home-processed foods and food products.
Here’s the list of new laws:
- SB 31 makes an appropriation to the Department of Labor and Regulation for the modernization of the reemployment assistance enterprise system.
- SB 98 adds an exemption from the calculation of adjusted gross proceeds from gaming.
- SB 162 revises the discretionary formula for reduced taxation of new structures and residential property.
- SB 165 exempts gross receipts of certain coaches from certain gross receipts taxes.
- SB 188 allows for unlicensed businesses to store alcoholic beverages.
- HB 1014 makes an appropriation to fund tax refunds for elderly persons and persons with a disability.
- HB 1051 amends certain provisions relating to the small business credit initiative fund.
- HB 1102 reduces the exempt commercial policyholder aggregate premium requirement.
- HB 1173 includes a common paymaster as within the meaning of employing unit.
- HB 1271 provides for remote work for employees of money lending licensees and mortgage lender businesses.
- HB 1284 increases household income thresholds for a paraplegic tax reduction.
- HB 1322 provides for the direct sale of certain home-produced or home-processed foods and food products.
- HB 1325 revises the classification of agricultural land according to soil type.
Noem has signed 212 bills into law and vetoed one this legislative session.