MERRILL, Iowa (KCAU) — Multiple fire departments in Plymouth County responded to a structure fire in Merrill Tuesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Merrill Fire Department was dispatched to a fire that broke out at a hog confinement. The building was one of three on the property.

Fire departments from Hinton, Akron, and Le Mars also assisted in the containment.

Crews were able to contain the spread within 45 minutes. One building was fully involved and there was no loss of life.

According to Le Mars Fire Chief David Schipper, preliminary investigations revealed the fire may have started in the office.

Crews are currently still working to put out the fire with wind being a big issue.