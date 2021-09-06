No injuries reported in early morning fire at Norfolk restaurant

NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – No injuries were reported following a fire in Norfolk early Monday morning.

According to a press release from the Norfolk Fire Division, a fire was reported at Dos Hermanos, located at 1417 South 1st Street, after officers drove by the restaurant and noticed smoke coming from a window. They also noticed smoke coming from the kitchen area and called for the fire division around 4:45 a.m.

Twenty-six firefighters responded and spent about 2 hours fighting the fire. Crews were able to extinguish the fire after determining where the smoke was coming from.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

Norfolk Police Division, Hadar Fire, NPPD, and Black Hills Energy assisted the Norfolk Fire Division on scene.

There were no injuries reported.