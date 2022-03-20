SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Sioux City Fire Rescue (SCFR) along with other crews responded to a garage fire Sunday afternoon in northeast Sioux City.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Keleher of SCFR, a call came in around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday of a garage fire that at the 5700 block of 46th Street. When crews arrived on the scene the garage was fully engulfed and became a grassfire that was moving towards another structure and a propane tank.

SCFR was able to keep the the fire from reaching the propane tank just as more crews arrived.

SCFR was assisted by Hinton Fire and EMS in putting out the both fires.

No injuries were reported and the garage has been deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.