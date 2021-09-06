No injuries reported after plane crash near Kingsley

KINGSLEY, Iowa (KCAU) — No injuries have been reported after a plane crashed in a cornfield near Kingsley Monday afternoon.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, around 3:12 p.m., authorities were advised of a small plane crash near the intersection on C66 and Tamarack Avenue, about five miles east of Kingsley.

The pilot and a passenger were not injured in the crash. The plane was located upside down 75 yards in a cornfield.

It is still unknown if the pilot was attempting an emergency landing.

“We’re currently in contact with the Sioux City tower and the Des Moines FAA and at this point, we are securing the scene and awaiting further guidance from them,” said Deputy Rick Singer, with the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department.

Singer said they may have an idea of where the plane took off from.

“I believe the flight originated in Wisconsin, but I am not sure what airport, with a destination of Sioux City,” Singer said.

Kingsley Fire and Ambulance, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa State Patrol all responded to the scene.

The crash still remains under investigation.