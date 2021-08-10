No injuries reported after fire at South Sioux City elementary school

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — No injuries were reported after fire crews responded to a fire at E.N. Swett Elementary School Tuesday evening.

According to an official, around 6:40 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to the elementary school on 2300 C Street in South Sioux City after smoke was reported coming from the boiler room. Workers were in the process of replacing the boiler and sparks ignited some rags, causing a fire.

An official said crews were able to knock down the fire in 10 minutes. No one was injured and there was no damage done to the building.