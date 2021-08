SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities responded to a call about a crash on Center St. after a car drove into a building.

According to authorities, the driver was about to pull in to the SCK Can Company when her knee brace got caught on something that prevented her from stopping.

Her car hit the side wall causing minor damages to the building and the car.

No injuries were reported and both the driver and property owners agreed to let insurance handle the incident.