VERMILLION, S.D. (KCAU) — No one was injured after a small plane crashed near the Vermillion airport just after noon on Friday.

According to a release from the Clay County Sheriff, at around 12:15 p.m., officials received word that a small plane had crashed near the Vermillion airport.

When officials arrived at the scene, they found a small plane upside down near the airport.

The release said that preliminary investigations point toward the engine failure as the cause of the crash. Officials said that they believe the pilot recognized the engine was failing and attempted to land in a harvested farm field that since they were unable to reach the runway.

Snow on the ground prevented a smooth landing, causing the plane to overturn onto its top.

The two people that were on board the plane were outside of the plane when officials arrived and were uninjured, according to the release.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash. The South Dakota Office of Emergency Management was notified of the crash. The Clay County Sheriff, Vermillion Police, USD Police, Vermillion Fire & EMS, and the Clay County Office of Emergency Management also responded to the crash.