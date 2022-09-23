NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Norfolk Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at a trailer on Thursday.

Officials said that they were dispatched to the residence just after 4 p.m. for smoke that was reported to be coming from a trailer on the 3000 block of South 12th Street.

Upon arrival, smoke was seen coming from the trailer and crews said they encountered moderate smoke and heat while entering the building.

According to officials, 17 firefighters responded with five rigs and it took them approximately 22 minutes to get the fire under control and an additional hour to make sure there were no hot spots or any other potential dangers.

No injuries were reported.

The damage value is still being estimated, and officials report that the trailer took major damage. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue was assisted by the Norfolk Police Division and Black Hills Energy.