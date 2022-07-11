NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) – The Norfolk Fire Division released information about a Sunday afternoon fire.

According to the NFD, multiple structures and grass were reported to be on fire at 3500 East Benjamin Avenue on Sunday around 3:19 p.m.

Upon arrival, it was reported a structure had been consumed by flames and smoke, and another structure had already collapsed due to the fire. The firefighters also came across a small grass fire, which they were able to extinguish.

The report released by the Fire Division claimed it took 35 firefighters, 15 rigs, and 45 minutes to control the fire. It took an additional three hours to overhaul the structures.

Around $15,000 of property damage was reported, along with $5,000 worth of content damage. The property is valued at around $15,000.

The department was helped by surrounding agencies. The responding departments are listed below.

Hoskins-Woodland Park Fire/EMS

Stanton Fire, Elkhorn Rural Power District

Nebraska State Fire Marshal

Stanton County Emergency Management

Pierce Fire/EMS

Norfolk Ambulance

Hadar Fire

No firefighters or community members were hurt during the fire, according to officials. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.