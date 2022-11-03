RICKETTS, Iowa (KCAU) — No one was injured after more than 17 fire departments in Siouxland fought a field fire on Wednesday.

Around 11:42 a.m. on Wednesday, fire departments in Charter Oak and Ricketts originally received a call about a trailer with hay bales that caught on fire. Officials said the fire eventually spread to the field and headed toward the town of Ricketts, a town of approximately 100 people.

Officials evacuated the town while firefighters battled the fire. The fire was successfully stopped two miles south of the town.

Authorities said that the wind was blowing gusts of up to 45-56 miles per hour.

“You know, if it wasn’t for all the farmers that helped with their machinery and the fire departments, EMS, Sheriff’s Departments, city police departments, there was a lot of people. The co-ops actually came out too with their water and did a really good job of getting the fire contained,” said Gregory Miller with Crawford County Emergency Management.

Officials said the field fire burned an estimated 640 acres of land.