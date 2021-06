SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Fire crews were dispatched to a fire at a house on Court Street in Sioux City Monday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., fire crews were sent to 622 Court Street for possible smoke, which was then investigated as a small fire. Crews were able to extinguish the flames.

Occupants were evacuated and no injuries were reported.



The cause of the fire is still under investigation.