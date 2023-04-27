LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — No one was injured after construction crews working on an alleyway struck a gas line.

According to a press release from the Le Mars Fire and Rescue Department crews were called to the site of Pizza Ranch just before 5 p.m. on Plymouth Street SW. At the time crews were working on tearing out concrete from an alleyway.

Firefighters checked surrounding buildings and found natural gas inside a hair salon that was on the alleyway that was being worked on.

“The amount of natural gas levels on the firefighter’s monitoring equipment was at a level where it could ignite and thus cause an explosion and fire,” fire chief David Schipper said the press release.

No gas was found in Pizza Ranch. The business and a basement apartment were also evacuated out of precaution. The street was closed and Mid-American Energy was called in to turn off power to Pizza Ranch and the salon. The problem was secured within 90 minutes and firefighters spent more than two hours on scene.

Gas and electricity were restored to the buildings after work was completed by Mid-American to fix the damage.

The Le Mars Fire-Rescue Department was assisted at the scene by the Le Mars Police, Mid-American Energy, Specialized Concrete