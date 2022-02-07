NORFOLK, Neb. (KCAU) — Fire crews battled a fire in rural Norfolk Sunday afternoon.

According to a release from Norfolk Fire and Rescue, they received a report of hay bales and a shed on fire at 55750 835th Road, about six miles southwest of Norfolk at 3:05 p.m.

Dues to high winds, the release stated that fires quickly spread on the scene. The initial crews requested water and personnel from Hoskins/Woodland Park Fire, Madison Fire, Battle Creek Fire, Stanton Fire, and Pierce Fire.

Crews remained on the scene through the night to confine bales that continue to burn.

No one was injured during the incident. Officials have not yet been able to estimate the cost of the property that was lost.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Stanton County Emergency Manager, Stanton Sheriff’s Office and Elkhorn Public Power also assisted Norfolk Fire and Rescue.