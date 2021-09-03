No garbage collection on Labor Day in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Garbage and recyclables will not be collected on September 6 due to the Labor Day holiday.

The City of Sioux City said Monday’s pick up will occur on Tuesday and will be delayed by one day the remainder of the week concluding with Friday’s pickup on Saturday, September 11.

Residents are asked to place all garbage totes to be collected at the curb by 4:00 a.m. on their scheduled collection day. Trucks collecting the mixed garbage and yard waste will only make one pass through neighborhoods. The recyclable materials will continue to be collected in a separate truck.

The Citizen’s Convenience Center will also be closed on Labor Day.