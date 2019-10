SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Infrastructure work caused a gas leak in a residential area of Sioux City on Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m. an underground drilling crew struck a one-inch residential gas line at the 2700 block of Willow Street.

Sioux City Fire and Rescue responded to the call to help and monitor the situation.

No one was forced to evacuate and MidAmerican was able to shut off the line to make repairs.