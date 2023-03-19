SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Courtesy of donations made by Dream Dress Express and other private donors, girls on a budget were able to get a prom dress at a pop-up shopping event on Saturday.

At the Junior League Discovery Shop, around 100 families checked out more than 500 dresses they could buy for prom or any upcoming event where they might need a little more glam from sequins to A-line gowns.

Money raised will support the Junior League of Sioux City’s mission to fund projects for Siouxland.

“I think the biggest thing is really enjoying and taking those positive moments and this is one of them,” said Justine Sponder with the Junior League of Sioux City, “Even if you cannot donate a dress or cannot come buy a dress, you’re hearing about it and maybe next time you see someone or hear someone talking about prom, you can tell them about this. This is something we do hope to continue and hope to continue providing for the girls in Siouxland.”

To hear more about this event, watch the video above.