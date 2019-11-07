No deadline for removing campaign signs out of lawns

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It could be a while before election signs that dotted Siouxland lawns during the campaign are taken down.

Unlike previous elections when homeowners had just 10 days to remove the signs, Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says there no longer is a timeline for removal.

“Now it was challenged in the Supreme Court. It’s a free speech issue, so people can leave them up as long as they want, but you will see them disappear. People usually do a pretty good job of picking them up after the election,” said Pat Gill, Woodbury County Auditor.

Gill says the signs are a part of living in Iowa.

Of course with the 2020 Iowa Caucus just a few weeks away, so more signs are sure to pop up across Siouxland.