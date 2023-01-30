Sioux City Police were called to the Pronto Express Gas Station on Business Highway 75 around 11:40 a.m. today.

Sgt. Thomas Gill told KCAU 9 that a 19-year-old male driving a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was pulling into a parking spot. However, due to slush and ice on the ground, the SUV could not stop in time. No one was injured from the accident and the car was later deemed driveable.

“Most of the damage was done to the glass and to the business here. We estimate that damage to be over $5,000. There was very minimal damage to the… to the vehicle. The trailblazer sustained some minor damage to the front end, front bumper. Probably less than a thousand dollars to the vehicle,” said Gill

Because the driver was insured, the incident happened on private property, and the driver wasn’t intoxicated, the police did not issue any citations.